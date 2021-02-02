Sign inSubscribe
Business

DRAP allows AGP Limited to import Russian coronavirus vaccine

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has authorised AGP Limited, a Pakistani pharmaceutical company, to import and introduce Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, in the country.

In a notification to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, the AGP Limited informed that DRAP has granted the company emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the vaccine to prevent coronavirus infection.

“The company is now making efforts to ensure the availability of sufficient supplies of vaccine on an emergency basis in order to play a key role in supporting the government’s objective of vaccinating the masses,” the notification read.

The vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Russia, one of the world’s leading research institutions. It has been approved by 15 countries including Russia, Hungary, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates with registrations underway in several other countries.

As per the Interim Clinical Study Report, which is based on the Phase III trials of 21,862 volunteers the efficacy of Sputnik V has been determined at 91.6pc with 100pc efficacy against severe cases of Covid-19. The vaccine has a good safety profile and in particular there is no strong allergy that is caused by the vaccine.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan, Uzbekistan agree to sign preferential trade agreement
Next articleOil prices hit near 12-month highs as producers restrain output
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt signs deal with six more IPPs for cheap electricity

Talks with six more independent power producers (IPPs) for cheaper electricity in the country were declared successful by the government on Tuesday. According to the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Furnace oil sales jump over power sector demand

Pakistan’s total oil sales rose by 11 per cent to 11.258 million tonnes during the first seven months of FY21 owing to a massive...
Read more
ECONOMY

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to sign preferential trade agreement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to enhance bilateral trade relations by entering into a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). The understanding was reached at the first...
Read more
HEADLINES

Plundering public money: Punjab Squash Association accused of Rs50mn corruption

LAHORE: The Punjab Squash Association (PSA) has failed to justify the utilisation of Rs50 million allocated to it by the Punjab Sports Board (PSB)...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh CNG stations to reopen from tomorrow

All Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh will reopen on Wednesday morning after a closure of 48 hours, the Sui Southern Gas Company...
Read more
HEADLINES

Stocks bounce back to recover overnight losses

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) was back on track as bulls re-appeared to take control of the market after a day of consolidation. Global...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

ECONOMY

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to sign preferential trade agreement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to enhance bilateral trade relations by entering into a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). The understanding was reached at the first...

Plundering public money: Punjab Squash Association accused of Rs50mn corruption

Sindh CNG stations to reopen from tomorrow

Stocks bounce back to recover overnight losses

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.