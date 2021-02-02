DRAP allows AGP Limited to import Russian coronavirus vaccine

KARACHI: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has authorised AGP Limited, a Pakistani pharmaceutical company, to import and introduce Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, in the country.

In a notification to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, the AGP Limited informed that DRAP has granted the company emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the vaccine to prevent coronavirus infection.

“The company is now making efforts to ensure the availability of sufficient supplies of vaccine on an emergency basis in order to play a key role in supporting the government’s objective of vaccinating the masses,” the notification read.

The vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Russia, one of the world’s leading research institutions. It has been approved by 15 countries including Russia, Hungary, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates with registrations underway in several other countries.

As per the Interim Clinical Study Report, which is based on the Phase III trials of 21,862 volunteers the efficacy of Sputnik V has been determined at 91.6pc with 100pc efficacy against severe cases of Covid-19. The vaccine has a good safety profile and in particular there is no strong allergy that is caused by the vaccine.