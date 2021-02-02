Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to sign preferential trade agreement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to enhance bilateral trade relations by entering into a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

The understanding was reached at the first meeting of Joint Working Group of Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Trade and Economic Affairs and the meeting of Tripartite Working Group on Implementation of Trans-Afghan Railway Project in Tashkent, said a press statement issued on Tuesday.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, who is leading a delegation to Uzbekistan, represented the Pakistani side in the meeting.

The two sides discussed enhancing banking cooperation, working on rail and road connectivity matters and establishment of off-dock terminals. They also resolved to cooperate in shipping, textile, engineering and IT sectors.

The Uzbek side invited Pakistan business delegation to organise a joint exhibition in Tashkent in June this year.

Earlier on Monday, Abdul Razak Dawood called on Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to discuss matters related to economic cooperation between the two countries. Dawood also met with Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan President Adkham Ikramov and discussed cooperation in textile, leather and engineering sectors.

The commerce adviser is leading a delegation to Uzbekistan for the first meeting of the Joint Working Group on Trade and Economic Affairs and the meeting of Tripartite Working Group on Implementation of Trans-Afghan Railway Project.