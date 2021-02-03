Sign inSubscribe
INDUSTRY

Agha Steel to install 2.25MW solar power plant in Karachi

By News Desk

Agha Steel Industries has signed a contract with Renewable Power Pvt Ltd for installation of a 2.25-megawatt solar power plant at Port Qasim, Karachi.

Meezan Bank has been nominated as the lead Islamic banking arranger for the project, which would be among the biggest solar power plants installed by a steel manufacturer in Pakistan.

According to a statement, this project will initiate a ‘Green Steel Revolution’ at Agha Steel Industries by helping in sustainability of its energy mix and at the same time reducing the burden on national grid. The 2.25MW project would also reduce the carbon emission by 46,000 tonnes in a lifespan of 20 years.

“This solar power plant, being installed on self-consumption basis, will produce around 3.3 million units of clean and renewable electricity every year, which will result in a significant drop in the carbon footprint of Agha Steel Industries,” the statement read. “The company is currently undergoing an expansion to increase its rebar capacity to 650,000 from current 250,000 tonnes per year.”

Speaking on the occasion, Agha Steel CEO Hussain Agha said, “In line with our Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), it is our vision to become Pakistan’s first green steel manufacturer with zero reliance on fossil fuels by 2025. As a micro mill utilizing scrap-based Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) technology, we are helping to preserve our natural resources. By using recycled scrap for our raw material, we reduce the need for natural resources. Our CO2 Scope 1 green-house gas emissions and energy consumption intensities are approximately 7 times less than the global steel making average.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNissan, Chery Group plan Rs2.4bn investment in Pakistan’s auto sector
Next articleTiktok strengthens content review with new pre-share prompts
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

Pakistan, Germany agree to enhance cooperation in IT sector

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Germany have agreed to enhance cooperation in the information technology (IT) and telecommunication sector. The understanding was reached during a meeting between...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bogo raises seed round from Fetchsky and Wah! Brands

KARACHI: A local subscription-based deals and discounts app called Bogo has reportedly closed a seed round from Fetchsky and Wah Brands, a technology firm...
Read more
ECONOMY

Pakistan’s cotton output falls to two-decade low

The arrival of seed-cotton into ginneries plunged 35pc to 5.57 million bales as of January 31, 2021, the lowest level witnessed in Pakistan’s history...
Read more
Automobile

Nissan, Chery Group plan Rs2.4bn investment in Pakistan’s auto sector

Joint venture to introduce passenger cars, electric vehicles in Pakistan
Read more
ECONOMY

Stocks rally 353 points on positive sentiments

KARACHI: Bulls continued to dominate the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, with the benchmark index crossing the 47,000 mark intraday amid improved market...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC approves media campaign for Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs9.025 million grant for a media campaign on the occasion of Kashmir...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

ECONOMY

Pakistan’s cotton output falls to two-decade low

The arrival of seed-cotton into ginneries plunged 35pc to 5.57 million bales as of January 31, 2021, the lowest level witnessed in Pakistan’s history...

Tiktok strengthens content review with new pre-share prompts

Agha Steel to install 2.25MW solar power plant in Karachi

Nissan, Chery Group plan Rs2.4bn investment in Pakistan’s auto sector

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.