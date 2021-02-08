Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

CDWP okays four projects worth Rs6.8bn

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved four projects worth Rs6.8 billion and recommended one project worth Rs43.32 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The approval was given at a meeting held on Monday with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair.

Three of the approved projects were related to the IT sector while one belonged to the energy sector.

The meeting approved the ’16MW Hydropower Project Naltar-III in Gilgit’ worth Rs6,199.493 million. The object of the project is to construct a 16MW hydropower project to transmit energy to Gilgit through the existing 66kV transmission line of Naltar-V.

The meeting also accorded approval to three IT projects, including ‘Establishment of Jiddat Investment and Support Fund’ worth Rs84.2 million; feasibility study and consultancy for ‘Development of Special Technology Zones’ at Rs165 million; and ‘High Impact Skills Boot Camp’ at Rs420.011 million.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Communications presented the Sialkot-Kharian Motorway project, worth Rs43,328.552 million, which was referred to ECNEC for further consideration.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleECC approves payment mechanism for IPPs
Next articleProvinces directed strict price vigilance of food items
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

Senate panel asks NBP to furnish details of non-performing loans 

ISLAMABAD: The Senate's Standing Committee of Finance and Revenue on Monday directed the National Bank of Pakistan to submit details of non-performing loans. Citing non-performing...
Read more
ECONOMY

Trade deficit expands 8.2pc to $14.9bn in seven months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's trade deficit during the first seven months (July-January) of the current fiscal year (2020-21) increased 8.25pc to $14.96 billion, compared to $13.82...
Read more
ECONOMY

SECP proposes amendments to NBFC regulations

ISLAMABAD: In order to safeguard the interest of investors, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has proposed amendments to the Non-Banking Finance Companies...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

FBR issues draft rules for enrolment in Pakistan Single Window

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday notified draft rules for enrolment in Pakistan Single Window (PSW). The FBR issued SRO 164(I)/2021 to notify...
Read more
Banking

BOP signs up with six MFIs to promote low-cost housing finance

President Zafar Masud says BOP in advance stage of entering microfinance sector
Read more
ECONOMY

Provinces directed strict price vigilance of food items

ISLAMABAD: The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) on Monday directed the provincial and district administrations to proactively monitor the prices of chicken and edible...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Banking

BOP signs up with six MFIs to promote low-cost housing finance

President Zafar Masud says BOP in advance stage of entering microfinance sector

Provinces directed strict price vigilance of food items

CDWP okays four projects worth Rs6.8bn

ECC approves payment mechanism for IPPs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.