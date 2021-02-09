TCC legal team to visit Pakistan in Reqo Diq case

A five-member legal team of Tethyan Copper Company (TCC) will arrive in Pakistan in relation to the Reko Diq case.

As per media reports, a five-member TCC legal team comprising a Polish, an American, two British and an Australian citizen will reach Islamabad on a British Airways flight from London.

Reports state that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) allowed the legal team to visit Pakistan and at the request of the Attorney General’s Office, whereas the Director Air Transport issued the permit.

TCC had on Nov 20, 2020, approached the High Court of Justice for enforcement of the $5.97bn award against Pakistan by the Interna­tional Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) in Reko Diq litigation on July 12, 2019.

The BVI high court had through an ex parte order on Dec 16, 2020, attached the assets belonging to Pakistan International Airlines Investment Limited (PIAIL), including the company’s interests in two hotels namely Roosevelt Hotel in Manhatten, New York, and Scribe Hotel in Central Paris, and frozen 40 per cent interest of PIA in a third entity, Minhal Incorporated.

According to a report by Dawn which quoted a source privy to the development, Pakistan would also oppose the appointment of a receiver by the BVI court which had appointed the receiver on an interim basis in its Dec 16 order.