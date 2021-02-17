Commerce ministry to organise trade, investment conference in Colombo

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood announced on Wednesday that the Ministry of Commerce would organise a trade and investment conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on February 24.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the adviser said that the event would coincide with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Sri Lanka.

He revealed that a delegation comprising prominent businessmen would also attend conference.

“We hope that this will further deepen the excellent relations between the two countries and will further enhance trade through the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement (FTA)” he added.

