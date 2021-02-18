Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt will utilise foreign remittances to boost economic growth: PM

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday said that the government was committed to facilitating overseas Pakistanis in translating their financial contribution into the country’s economic growth.

He said that Roshan Digital Accounts, introduced for overseas Pakistanis to send money to Pakistan with ease, would help stabilise the local currency.

Addressing here at an event by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to mark Roshan Digital Accounts crossing $500 million in foreign remittances, the prime minister said that the government’s strategy to involve the banking sector had yielded successful results in increasing foreign remittances.

The ceremony held at PM House was attended by Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, PM’s Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, along with brand ambassadors of banks including squash legend Jahangir Khan, and former cricketers Rameez Raja and Waqar Younis.

Article continues after this advertisement

It may be noted here that overseas Pakistanis from 97 countries have opened over 80,000 Roshan Digital Accounts and sent $500 million to the country in the last five months.

 

The premier asked the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to maintain constant contact with Pakistani community abroad and set up a round-the-clock facilitation cell to help them with opening an account and related queries, further stressing over the need for a more focused and innovative advertisement campaign for marketing Roshan Digital Accounts on electronic media across the world.

He also urged banks to also focus on two more sectors, including the Naya Pakistan Housing project and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). “Both of these areas are important in improving the lives of the common man.”

The prime minister said that all of the country’s economic indicators were witnessing positive trends despite the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the volume of Pakistan’s exports crossed its competitors in the sub-continent, including India and Bangladesh.

SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir said the overseas Pakistanis could open their accounts with Pakistani banks right from their computers at homes and without going to embassies.

He said the deposited money was directly made repatriable to the bank-account holder, which earlier was not possible without the permission of the SBP.

He announced that on the desire of overseas Pakistanis to reduce transfer fee on transactions, only $5-9 would be charged, no matter how big the amount would be.

The prime minister awarded the banks for their best performance towards Roshan Digital Accounts, including UBL (highest number of accounts opened), Meezan Bank (highest amount received in Roshan Digital and also for the highest amount received for Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates), HBL (highest amount received in conventional Naya Pakistan certificates) and Bank Alfalah (appreciation of marketing efforts).

The overseas Pakistanis including Hamid (United States), Mehdi Raza (United Kingdom), Mansoor Khan (Saudi Arabia), Syeda Paikar Zahra (Oman) and Noor ur Rehman Abid (Bahrain) via video-conference lauded the Prime Minister’s initiative of Roshan Digital Accounts particularly for its high interest rate and user-friendly process. They also suggested proposals to include local currency conversion and ensure information privacy.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFood import bill jumps 52pc in 7MFY21
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Food import bill jumps 52pc in 7MFY21

The import bill of eatables widened by 51.9 per cent to $4.64 billion year-on-year (YoY) in the seven months of 2020-21 over the same...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gold prices fall in local market

Gold prices on Thursday fell in the domestic market as the price per tola registered a decline of Rs900, falling to Rs110,300 in the...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC likely to abolish Neelum-Jhelum surcharge from electricity bills

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet is likely to accord approval for the abolishment of the 10-paisa per unit Neelum-Jhelum surcharge...
Read more
HEADLINES

PTA asks FBR to stop illegal import of GSM boosters

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to stop illegal import of GSM boosters, as the practice...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Honda to appoint R&D chief Toshihiro Mibe as new CEO

TOKYO: Honda Motor Co Ltd will name Toshihiro Mibe, head of the its research and development arm, as new chief executive officer, two people...

Bitcoin surges to new highs, analysts warn about price sustainability

PTA asks FBR to stop illegal import of GSM boosters

PM Imran proposes five-point agenda to uplift agriculture in developing countries

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.