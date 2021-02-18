Govt will utilise foreign remittances to boost economic growth: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday said that the government was committed to facilitating overseas Pakistanis in translating their financial contribution into the country’s economic growth.

He said that Roshan Digital Accounts, introduced for overseas Pakistanis to send money to Pakistan with ease, would help stabilise the local currency.

Addressing here at an event by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to mark Roshan Digital Accounts crossing $500 million in foreign remittances, the prime minister said that the government’s strategy to involve the banking sector had yielded successful results in increasing foreign remittances.

The ceremony held at PM House was attended by Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, PM’s Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, along with brand ambassadors of banks including squash legend Jahangir Khan, and former cricketers Rameez Raja and Waqar Younis.

It may be noted here that overseas Pakistanis from 97 countries have opened over 80,000 Roshan Digital Accounts and sent $500 million to the country in the last five months.

“روشن ڈیجیٹل اکاؤنٹ روپے کو مستحکم رکھنے میں اہم کردار ادا کرے گا۔” وزیراعظم عمران خان،

روشن ڈیجیٹل اکاؤنٹ کے حوالے سے تقریب سے خطاب#RoshanDigitalAccount pic.twitter.com/5txk3CI4qG — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 18, 2021

The premier asked the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to maintain constant contact with Pakistani community abroad and set up a round-the-clock facilitation cell to help them with opening an account and related queries, further stressing over the need for a more focused and innovative advertisement campaign for marketing Roshan Digital Accounts on electronic media across the world.

He also urged banks to also focus on two more sectors, including the Naya Pakistan Housing project and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). “Both of these areas are important in improving the lives of the common man.”

The prime minister said that all of the country’s economic indicators were witnessing positive trends despite the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the volume of Pakistan’s exports crossed its competitors in the sub-continent, including India and Bangladesh.

SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir said the overseas Pakistanis could open their accounts with Pakistani banks right from their computers at homes and without going to embassies.

He said the deposited money was directly made repatriable to the bank-account holder, which earlier was not possible without the permission of the SBP.

He announced that on the desire of overseas Pakistanis to reduce transfer fee on transactions, only $5-9 would be charged, no matter how big the amount would be.

The prime minister awarded the banks for their best performance towards Roshan Digital Accounts, including UBL (highest number of accounts opened), Meezan Bank (highest amount received in Roshan Digital and also for the highest amount received for Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates), HBL (highest amount received in conventional Naya Pakistan certificates) and Bank Alfalah (appreciation of marketing efforts).

The overseas Pakistanis including Hamid (United States), Mehdi Raza (United Kingdom), Mansoor Khan (Saudi Arabia), Syeda Paikar Zahra (Oman) and Noor ur Rehman Abid (Bahrain) via video-conference lauded the Prime Minister’s initiative of Roshan Digital Accounts particularly for its high interest rate and user-friendly process. They also suggested proposals to include local currency conversion and ensure information privacy.