Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Foreign investment drops 12pc to $192m in January

By News Desk

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country declined 12.27 per cent or $27 million in January 2021 as compared to the same month of 2020.

According to data released b the latest State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Pakistan fetched FDI amounting to $192.7 million in January 2021 as compared to net inflow of $219.6 million investment in Jan 2020.

On a cumulative basis, FDI dropped 27.4 per cent during the first seven months (July-Jan) of the current fiscal year when compared with the corresponding period of last year. FDI clocked in at $1,145.3 million during July-Jan FY21 compared to $1,577 million in July-Jan FY20, depicting a decline of $431.7 million.

A major chunk of the recent foreign investment came from China, which remained the largest investor with over 35pc share in overall FDI. China’s net FDI stood $402.8 million during July-Jan FY21.

Article continues after this advertisement

Netherlands was the second largest investing country with a net FDI of $122 million while Hong Kong was ranked third with an investment of $105.2 million into Pakistan during July-Jan FY21.

The power sector attracted most investments, amounting to $450.4 million, followed by financial business sector $181.3 million and oil & gas exploration sector $136.7 million.

During the period under review, total foreign investment in Pakistan, comprising foreign direct investment, portfolio investment and foreign public investment, declined 78pc or $2.68 billion to $755 million in Jul-Jan 2021.

It may be noted that Pakistan in FY20 had managed to improve its track record as it received $2.561 billion FDI compared to $1.362 billion in the preceding year. However, the pandemic drastically impacted global economies suppressing any chance for Pakistan to attract huge amounts of foreign investment.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleForeign exchange operations to be fully automated by June: SBP
Next articleCurrent account records $229m deficit in January: SBP
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Spotify to launch music streaming services in Pakistan

'In the next few days, Spotify will launch services in 85 new markets across Asia, Africa, Caribbean, Latin America'
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Punjab PDWP okays Rs11.24bn for eight health projects

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP)-Punjab has approved eight development schemes related to the primary & secondary healthcare sector at an estimated cost of...
Read more
ECONOMY

Provinces directed to ensure sale of chicken, eggs at affordable rates

ISLAMABAD: Finance and Revenue Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has directed the provincial governments to take corrective measures and ensure supply of chicken and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Current account records $229m deficit in January: SBP

Pakistan's current account deficit was recorded at $229 million in January 2021 compared to a deficit of $652 million in December 2020, the State...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

ECONOMY

Foreign investment drops 12pc to $192m in January

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country declined 12.27 per cent or $27 million in January 2021 as compared to the same month of...

Foreign exchange operations to be fully automated by June: SBP

CDWP approves four projects worth Rs25bn

Survey finds spending of 53pc businesses dropped during Covid-19

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.