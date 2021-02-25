Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

NCC reviews progress of foreign funded power sector projects

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The National Coordination Committee on Foreign Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) on Thursday reviewed the progress of the power sector’s projects.

In this regard, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar and Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan co-chaired a meeting at the Ministry of Economic Affairs in Islamabad. Economic Affairs Division Secretary Noor Ahmed, representatives of the PM’s Office, Finance Division and Provincial Departments and heads of line departments attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that 14 foreign-funded projects including power generation, transmission and distribution amounting to $3,418 million with the support of development partners, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB), World Bank (WB) and Islamic Development Bank (IDB), are under implementation.

Bakhtyar highlighted that the government is focusing on energy sector reforms and energy efficiency through production of renewable and clean energy at affordable prices, development of reliable transmission system and improved distribution network.

Article continues after this advertisement

Minister Omar Ayub Khan directed the line departments of Power Division to convey a course of action, along with timelines for prompt redressal of remaining issues besides.

He informed the forum that the Power Division is regularly monitoring the progress of foreign funded projects as the projects are significant to achieve strategic objectives, including the provision of affordable electricity, transmission efficiency, modernisation and enhancement of the country’s distribution system.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCoinbase listing filing shows surge in revenue amid bitcoin boom
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

SBP foreign reserves surge to $12.9bn

Foreign exchange reserves in the country witnessed an increase of $19 million in the week ending on February 19 as net reserves held by...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP to launch universal vehicle number plates

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has announced to introduce a universal vehicle number plate system from July 2022 in a bid to improve provincial revenue...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bulls stage comeback as index gains 603 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed a bullish trend, gaining 603.05 points, closing at 45,965.63 points. A total...
Read more
HEADLINES

Exports of ICT, telecom services increased 38pc in 7MFY21: Razak

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, on Thursday said that the export of information and communications technology...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Bulls stage comeback as index gains 603 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed a bullish trend, gaining 603.05 points, closing at 45,965.63 points. A total...

Oil prices hit 13-month highs on tighter supplies

40 years of Dawlance – a beautiful balance between nature and technology

Exports of ICT, telecom services increased 38pc in 7MFY21: Razak

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.