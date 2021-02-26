Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Bitcoin slumps 6pc, heads for worst week since March

By Agencies

LONDON: Bitcoin fell over 6pc on Friday to its lowest in two weeks as a rout in global bond markets sent yields flying and sparked a sell-off in riskier assets.

The world’s biggest cryptocurrency slumped as low as $44,451 before recovering most of its losses. It was last trading down 1.2pc at $46,525, on course for a drop of almost 20pc this week, which would be its heaviest weekly loss since March last year.

The sell-off echoed that in equity markets, where European stocks tumbled as much as 1.5pc, with concerns over lofty valuations also hammering demand. Asian stocks fell by the most in nine months.

“When flight to safety mode is on, it is the riskier investments that get pulled first,” Denis Vinokourov of London-based cryptocurrency exchange BeQuant wrote in a note.

Article continues after this advertisement

Bitcoin has risen about 60% from the start of the year, hitting an all-time high of $58,354 this month as mainstream companies such as Tesla Inc and Mastercard Inc embraced cryptocurrencies.

Its stunning gains in recent months have led to concerns from investment banks over sky-high valuations and calls from governments and financial regulators for tighter regulation.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNCC reviews progress of foreign funded power sector projects
Next articleK-Electric reports half-year profit of Rs6.8bn
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Coinbase listing filing shows surge in revenue amid bitcoin boom

NEW YORK: Coinbase, the biggest US cryptocurrency exchange, moved a step closer to listing on the Nasdaq with a filing on Thursday to go...
Read more
World Business News

Oil prices hit 13-month highs on tighter supplies

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday to the highest levels in more than 13 months, underpinned by monetary easing...
Read more
World Business News

Geely and Volvo to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped

BEIJING/STOCKHOLM: China’s Geely Automobile and its Swedish sister company Volvo Cars will abandon merger plans but launch a new entity to combine their powertrain...
Read more
World Business News

World stocks’ dance to continue, but inflation could mute the music

BENGALURU: The bull-run in global stocks fuelled by cheap cash and reflation hopes will continue for at least another six months but a rise...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

FINANCE

K-Electric reports half-year profit of Rs6.8bn

The Board of Directors of K-Electric Ltd (KE) recently approved the company's financial results for the half-year ended December 31, 2020. KE has reported a...

Bitcoin slumps 6pc, heads for worst week since March

NCC reviews progress of foreign funded power sector projects

Coinbase listing filing shows surge in revenue amid bitcoin boom

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.