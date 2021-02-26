Sign inSubscribe
FINANCE

K-Electric reports half-year profit of Rs6.8bn

By News Desk

The Board of Directors of K-Electric Ltd (KE) recently approved the company’s financial results for the half-year ended December 31, 2020.

KE has reported a net profit after tax amounting to Rs6.872 billion for the period under review, translating into an earning per share (EPS) of Rs0.25. This included Rs4.6 billion actual write-offs claim as per the mechanism provided under KE’s MYT.

The KE board decided to invest the profits earned back into business.

During the period under review, the company showed strong operational performance on the back of improved macroeconomic environment after uplifting of the Covid-19 lockdown along with investments of around Rs26.422 billion across the power value chain. As a result, during the period under review, units sent out grew by 4.8pc along with a 5.5pc increase in units billed and 0.6pc points reduction in T&D losses.

Article continues after this advertisement

It is important to note that the key driver of this growth was industrial segment which showed a growth of 10pc higher compared to same period last year. Driven by these operational improvements, the company’s gross profit increased by 23pc as compared to the same period last year.

The company continued to make strides on its 900MW RLNG project. Civil structure of critical systems has been completed and installation of gas turbine, steam turbine and unit main transformer for the first unit (450MW) is in progress. The company signed heads of terms agreement with Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) in October 2020 for RLNG supply and is in discussions with PLL for signing of GSA for 150 MMCFD RLNG supply.

In this respect, the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) has also directed relevant stakeholders including PLL and SSGC to resolve pending issues and to expedite the execution of GSA, to ensure timely fuel supply and commissioning of first unit (450 MW) of 900 MW plant by summer of 2021.

In addition, with the anticipated growth in power demand in the upcoming summer, KE is in continuous engagement with Government of Pakistan and National Transmission & Distribution Company for off-take of additional 450 MW through existing interconnection points and it is expected that the required rehabilitation works will be completed by March 2021, enabling evacuation of additional 450 MW through existing interconnections from April 2021 onwards.

A key concern for KE is the prevailing circular debt situation and disputed mark-up claims which in addition to adversely affecting the sustainability of the company, are also a major hindrance in execution of supply agreements with SSGC and NTDC / CPPA. As of December 31, 2020, KE’s net receivables from various Federal and Provincial entities, stood at around Rs78 billion on principal basis having a consequential impact on the Company’s cashflow position and its ability to enhance the pace of investment in power infrastructure. To resolve the issues related to KE’s payables and receivables, discussions around Terms of Reference (ToRs) for arbitration facilitated by the Privatization Commission are ongoing, and the Company seeks a fair and equitable resolution to the issue in accordance with law.

Further, the company also remains in continuous engagement with NEPRA for pending approval of requests made within the MYT mid-term review, as well as quarterly tariff variations along with write-off claims for the period FY2017 to FY2020.

Going forward, the company remains committed to its planned investments of $1.5 billion between FY2021 to FY2023, spread across the entire power value-chain, including expeditious completion of 900MW RLNG plant, along with setting up of new grid stations for oﬀ-take of additional power of up to 1,400MW from the national grid by 2023, subject to required approvals. However, sustainable resolution to issue of government receivables and timely approvals by NEPRA as mentioned above remain critical to the execution of these planned investments.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBitcoin slumps 6pc, heads for worst week since March
Next articleStocks retreat 100 points on profit booking
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

IMF cuts FBR’s collection target to Rs4.7tr

Collection target slashed by Rs263bn; FBR now needs Rs1.8tr in four months
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s widening trade deficit can be restrained through ‘import deletion’ under public-private partnership: PAAPAM

PAAPAM seeks export sectors' incentives for vendors industry to control rising trade deficit
Read more
ECONOMY

OGRA proposes Rs20 hike in petrol price

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended a massive increase in the prices of petroleum products from March, it emerged on Friday. According...
Read more
ECONOMY

Stocks retreat 100 points on profit booking

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) endured a volatile session on Friday, with the indices swaying both ways in search of a direction before...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

FINANCE

K-Electric reports half-year profit of Rs6.8bn

The Board of Directors of K-Electric Ltd (KE) recently approved the company's financial results for the half-year ended December 31, 2020. KE has reported a...

Bitcoin slumps 6pc, heads for worst week since March

NCC reviews progress of foreign funded power sector projects

Coinbase listing filing shows surge in revenue amid bitcoin boom

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.