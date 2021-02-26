Pakistan joins Madrid System to protect trademarks in 124 countries

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, Pakistan has formally joined the Madrid System to protect Pakistani trademarks in 124 member countries, making it easier for brand owners to get protection in export markets.

With the accession to the Madrid Protocol, the trademark holders of Pakistan will be able to protect their trademarks in the member countries by filing a single application at the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

According to officials, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to United Nations Ambassador Khalilur Rehman Hashmi on February 24 had deposited the instrument of accession to the Madrid Protocol with WIPO Director General Daren Tang in Geneva.

Meanwhile, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has lauded the efforts of the Intellectual Property Organization-Pakistan (IPO) on achieving this landmark.

In a consultative meeting held at the Ministry of Commerce, Dawood said branding of Pakistani products and their export to global markets was among the top priorities of the government. “This is the most sustainable way to increase exports.”

Moreover, Meesaq Arif, Executive Director of IPO, in a recent tweet had stated, “Congratulations Pakistan, President Arif Alvi signed the instrument of accession to Madrid Protocol for International Registration of Trademarks. This is another step of the government in promoting Pakistani brands internationally.”