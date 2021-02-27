Euronet Worldwide Inc. partners with Giift for a game-changing loyalty solution in Pakistan

KARACHI: Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (Euronet) has partnered with Giift to bring the first fully digitized loyalty solution to the Pakistan market.

This strategic partnership combines Euronet’s industry leading payments services with Giift’s world class next-generation loyalty technology. Euronet clients, which include financial institutions, telecom companies, and retail brands, will benefit from the partnership by providing more engaging customer experiences, increasing loyalty, and generating additional revenue streams across their portfolios.

“The advanced digital asset that we’ve developed for Euronet is geared to disrupt the loyalty space in Pakistan,” said Pascal Xatart, Co-founder and Director of Giift. “Banking loyalty programs are our forte and we bring a heady combination of deep-rooted subject matter expertise coupled with global best practices across varied industries. With a strong partner like Euronet, we will add significant value to the banks and ultimately, their consumers.”

“This innovative enterprise-wide loyalty solution is set to standardize the loyalty industry in Pakistan by offering the best of financial and marketing technologies with a business model that minimizes adoption touch points and offers scale,” said Kashif Gaya, CEO of Euronet Pakistan. “With this solution, local banks in Pakistan can now boast of a world class offering to their customers and influence desired portfolio outcomes.”

For more information, visit Euronet Pakistan’s website at www.euronetpakistan.com.

ABOUT GIIFT

Giift is a global leader in loyalty technology and is renowned for providing end-to-end loyalty management solutions. Learn more at www.giift.com.

ABOUT EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC.

Euronet Worldwide is an industry leader in processing secure electronic financial transactions. The company offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. These services include comprehensive ATM, POS and card outsourcing services, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, cash-based and online-initiated consumer-to-consumer and business-to-business money transfer services, and electronic distribution of digital media and prepaid mobile phone time.

Euronet’s global payment network is extensive – including 37,729 ATMs, approximately 341,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 61 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 748,000 POS terminals at approximately 338,000 retailer locations in 57 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 464,000 locations serving 159 countries. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 66 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 174 countries. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.euronetworldwide.com.