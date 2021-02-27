Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

Euronet Worldwide Inc. partners with Giift for a game-changing loyalty solution in Pakistan

By press release

KARACHI: Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (Euronet) has partnered with Giift to bring the first fully digitized loyalty solution to the Pakistan market.

This strategic partnership combines Euronet’s industry leading payments services with Giift’s world class next-generation loyalty technology. Euronet clients, which include financial institutions, telecom companies, and retail brands, will benefit from the partnership by providing more engaging customer experiences, increasing loyalty, and generating additional revenue streams across their portfolios.

“The advanced digital asset that we’ve developed for Euronet is geared to disrupt the loyalty space in Pakistan,” said Pascal Xatart, Co-founder and Director of Giift. “Banking loyalty programs are our forte and we bring a heady combination of deep-rooted subject matter expertise coupled with global best practices across varied industries. With a strong partner like Euronet, we will add significant value to the banks and ultimately, their consumers.”

“This innovative enterprise-wide loyalty solution is set to standardize the loyalty industry in Pakistan by offering the best of financial and marketing technologies with a business model that minimizes adoption touch points and offers scale,” said Kashif Gaya, CEO of Euronet Pakistan. “With this solution, local banks in Pakistan can now boast of a world class offering to their customers and influence desired portfolio outcomes.”

Article continues after this advertisement

For more information, visit Euronet Pakistan’s website at www.euronetpakistan.com.

ABOUT GIIFT

Giift is a global leader in loyalty technology and is renowned for providing end-to-end loyalty management solutions. Learn more at www.giift.com.

ABOUT EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC.

Euronet Worldwide is an industry leader in processing secure electronic financial transactions. The company offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. These services include comprehensive ATM, POS and card outsourcing services, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, cash-based and online-initiated consumer-to-consumer and business-to-business money transfer services, and electronic distribution of digital media and prepaid mobile phone time.

Euronet’s global payment network is extensive – including 37,729 ATMs, approximately 341,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 61 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 748,000 POS terminals at approximately 338,000 retailer locations in 57 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 464,000 locations serving 159 countries. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 66 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 174 countries. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.euronetworldwide.com.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCAA extends travel restrictions for visitors to Pakistan till March 14
Next articleIndia’s Reliance partners with Google, Facebook for digital payment network bid
Avatar
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

Allied Bank, NIC managing arm Teamup sign MoU to collaborate for fintech initiatives in startup space

Allied Bank recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Incubator Center (NIC), which is the largest technology incubation center in Pakistan managed...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

40 years of Dawlance – a beautiful balance between nature and technology

LAHORE: Dawlance – A name which is known for its reliability across Pakistan, was established in 1980 with the vision to create a technology-leading...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Pakistani tech industry veterans launch dukan.pk to revolutionise e-commerce for small businesses

LAHORE: Pakistan’s nascent e-commerce industry grew amongst the fastest globally, clocking over 80 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. However, small businesses have been largely...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL’s 2020 profit doubles to Rs31bn, with a focus on digitalisation, financial inclusion

LAHORE: HBL on Wednesday declared a consolidated profit after tax of Rs30.9 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020, double that for the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Ex-PSM chief, others acquitted in canteen contract reference

An accountability court on Saturday acquitted all accused, including former chairman of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) Moeen Aftab Sheikh, in a reference against...

Utility stores run out of sugar

PPL’s half-year profit rises 7pc to Rs26bn

Biden scores legislative win as House passes $1.9tr Covid-19 relief plan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.