Sign inSubscribe
FINANCE

Agha Steel posts 1.05bn profit for July-Dec FY21

By News Desk

Agha Steel Industries on Monday announced its financial results for the half year ended on 31st December 2020.

The company announced a cumulative profit after tax (PAT) of 1,057 million for the half year, while its PAT for October-December quarter clocked in at Rs548 million.

The earning per share for the half year increased to Rs2.13 from last year’s Rs1.95. The current quarter’s EPS remained Rs1.11 compared with the last quarter EPS of Rs1.11.  Despite the addition of 120,000,000 shares to the share capital of the company, the EPS remains the same.

The company’s total gross sales for the six-month period remained Rs12,026 million while quarterly gross sales clocked in at Rs6,136 million.

Article continues after this advertisement

Agha Steel’s half yearly results clearly reflects a progressive trend of the company. During the period, the company posted exemplary standards while raising equity with in the industry by achieving (1.6x) oversubscription of its recently floated IPO.

The equity raised amounted to Rs3.84 billion from institutional investors, high net worth individuals and general public. The capital generated through this IPO is being used to install the world acclaimed Mi.Da Technology, for which approximated 50pc of the work is already completed till the period already ended Dec 31, 2020, at the AGHA plant located at Port Qasim.

This Mi.Da technology will make AGHA one of the most technologically advanced steel manufactures not only in Pakistan but in Asia.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePEW deplores FATF’s decision to keep Pakistan on grey list
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

PEW deplores FATF’s decision to keep Pakistan on grey list

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) said on Monday that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is conspiring to further weaken Pakistan’s fragile economy. PEW...
Read more
HEADLINES

Private LNG import likely to start in April, May

ISLAMABAD: The award of unutilised Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal capacity is currently in process, following which the private sector is likely to start...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pak-Turkey freight train to resume operations after 9 year pause

The Istanbul-Islamabad freight train is likely to resume operations on March 4, connecting goods train business of three countries including, Turkey, Iran and Pakistan,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Indus Valley Capital closes $17.5m debut fund

LAHORE: Indus Valley Capital, a San Francisco based, Pakistan-focused venture capital founded and led by former LinkedIn executive Aatif Awan, has raised $17.5 million...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

TECH

China to develop tech to deal with misbehaving apps, plug personal...

BEIJING: China will improve detection technologies to find information protection "loopholes" as more effort is being made this year to regulate the country's huge...

Biden urges workers to ‘make your voice heard’ as Amazon employees vote on union

China says underpricing rare earths will lead to race to bottom

AstraZeneca has sold stake in Moderna for over $1bn: The Times

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.