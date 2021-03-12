Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Tractor production up 52.8pc in July-Feb FY21

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Production of farm tractors in the country increased 52.87pc to 31,199 units during the first eight months (July-Feb) of the current financial year (FY21), as against 20,408 units in the same period of last year.

The production of trucks, however, declined 16.65pc to 2,021 units in 8MFY21 as compared to 2,425 units last year, data released by the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) on Friday revealed. Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 385 units during the period under review from 430 units last year, showing a decrease of 10.46pc.

On the other hand, the production of light commercial vehicles, vans, and jeeps surged 118.04pc to 6,439 units in July-Feb FY21 compared to 2,953 units in the same months of last year. Likewise, the production of pickups witnessed an increase of 22.17pc, from 9,933 units last year to 12,136 units.

Meanwhile, the production of passenger cars rose 8.27pc to 88,997 units during the period under review against the production of 82,196 units last year. The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers also increased to 1,266,444 units during the period under review from 1088,714 units last year, showing a growth of 16.32pc.

