Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Stocks gain 593 points to storm past 45,000 level

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Bulls dominated the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, with the benchmark index crossing the 45,000 mark amid improved market sentiment.

Global equity markets, on the other hand, displayed a negative trend, whereas crude oil prices also moved south, with WTI crude price declining 0.90pc to $64.23 while Brent crude price dropping 1.04pc to $67.68 (as at 3:54pm PST).

“The market continued accumulating gains after clarity on the political front, whereby PDM (an alliance of opposition parties) have put their plans for country-wide demonstration in abeyance. Resultantly, investors took interest across the board with particular focus on tech stocks, followed by banks, cement, O&GMCs and E&Ps. Rupee’s persistent appreciation also contributed to the positivity, along with news that the government is engaging banks to launch international bonds for external financing,” a report issued by Arif Habib Ltd read.

MARKET SUMMARY

Article continues after this advertisement

The benchmark KSE-100 Index remained in the green zone throughout the session, registering its intraday high at 45,540.63 after gaining 683.57 points. It settled higher by 593.25 points at 45,450.31.

Among other indices, the KMI-30 Index accumulated 848.14 points to end at 74,910.27, while the KSE All Share Index gathered 394.84 points, closing at 31,058.15.

The overall market volumes improved from 408.42 million shares in the previous session to 508.84 million shares (+25pc). Average traded value also increased by 25pc, from $128.3 million to $160 million. TRG Pakistan Ltd (TRG +7.49pc), Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd (BYCO +10.99pc) and Pakistan Refinery Ltd (PRL +5.16pc) led the volume chart, exchanging 34.43 million, 31.67 million and 26.73 million shares, respectively.

Sectors that painted the benchmark index green included banking (+169.12 points), technology & communication (+95.94 points) and cement (+63.58 points). Among the companies, TRG Pakistan Ltd (TRG +99.46 points), United Bank Ltd (UBL +58.49 points) and Habib Bank Ltd (HBL +44.74 points) remained the top contributors.

Adding 5.56pc to its cumulative market capilisation, the refinery sector ended as the session’s top performer, with Attock Refinery Ltd (ATRL 6.13pc), Pakistan Refinery Ltd (PRL 5.16pc) and Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd (BYCO 10.99pc) posting significant gains.

In a notification to the exchange, Agritech Ltd (AGL 3.18pc) informed that the gas supply of the company’s urea plant has been restored by SNGPL and that the plant has restarted with effect from March 17, 2021.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBMW expects at least half of sales to be electric cars by 2030
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FDI tumbles 20pc in February

Pakistan witnessed foreign direct investment (FDI) of $155 million during the month of February 2021, around 20 per cent lower in comparison to net...
Read more
HEADLINES

Special Economic Zones launched in Thatta, Chakwal

ISLAMABAD: The Dynamic Engineering and Automation (DEA), a privately owned engineering servicing company, has launched two Special Economic Zones (SEZs) at Pir Phato, Thatta...
Read more
HEADLINES

Textile exports decline 3pc in February

Textile and clothing exports shrank 3.1 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis and 6.8pc on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, landing at $1.2 billion...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee hits one-year high against dollar

The rupee soared to one-year high against the US dollar at Rs156.72 in the interbank market on Tuesday compared with Monday’s close of Rs156.99,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Uber to give UK drivers workers’ rights

LONDON: Uber drivers in Britain should receive the minimum wage for the whole time they are logged on to the app, two former drivers...

Special Economic Zones launched in Thatta, Chakwal

Textile exports decline 3pc in February

Oil dips on demand worries despite surprise drop in US crude stocks

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.