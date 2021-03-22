Sign inSubscribe
Debunking the income tax amendment bill

Widening the tax net is not going to be as easy a fix as passing this amendment.

In what is undoubtedly a depressing statistic, only 1.46 million people in Pakistan paid income tax in 2018, which is the last year for which reliable data is available. Sure, the tax net has grown much wider from the 980,000 people who were paying income tax in 2014, but not by much. This is especially true when compared to the 57.4 million employed labour force that the country boasts. The percentage could be a lot higher, but 42% of that labour force are employed in the agriculture sector, which is usually exempt from income tax or pays very little. 

In the fiscal year 2019-2020, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected Rs.3,996.7 billion, reflecting 4.4% growth over the collection of Rs3,828.5 billion collected in fiscal year 2018-19. Still it is much lower than the original target for the year, set for Rs5,503.0 billion. And our tax-to-GDP ratio has fallen from 12.6 in 2015, to 11.4 in 2019. 

So some things had to change, and now, it looks like those changes are at hand. In a note sent to clients on March 15, an AKD research analysis team pointed out that the federal government is likely to push forward the second Income Tax Amendment bill in the coming days.

 

