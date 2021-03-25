KP govt proposes 40 development schemes under PSDP 2021-22

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday directed the departments concerned to expedite work on ongoing development projects under the Public Sector Development Programme 2020-21.

The CM issued these directives during a meeting held to discuss progress on ongoing development projects under PSDP as well as proposed projects to be included in next year’s development programme.

According to sources, the KP government has proposed 40 projects in the development budget under PSDP 2021-22, including 360km Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway, Dir Motorway, Chashma Right Bank Canal, Panjkora River Lift Right Bank Canal, and Malkoh, Kusht and Kaghlusht irrigation schemes.

The meeting was informed that a total of 139 projects worth billions of rupees were included in the ongoing development programme, for which more than Rs76 billion had been released so far. Officials said that work on these development projects was in full swing and it was hoped that 100pc of funds would be released and spent in this regard by the end of the financial year.

The CM directed that concerned authorities to prepare PCs of all proposed projects as soon as possible to ensure their inclusion in forthcoming PSDP. He also called for identification of priority projects.

Regarding the proposed projects of KP Communications Department, the meeting was informed that PCs of the 10km Swabi Bypass Road and 149km Mastuj-Brughal Road were being finalized. In addition, PCVs of irrigation projects including construction of Rahwari Dam had also been approved by the Provincial Development Working Party.