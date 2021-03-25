Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan, Hungary launch ‘trade and economic window’ to boost cooperation

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Hungary on Thursday launched a ‘Trade & Economic Window’ to explore joint ventures in various sectors including energy, information technology and tourism.

“As an important step of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs towards economic diplomacy, Foreign Minister Qureshi and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto have launched the Hungary-Pakistan Trade & Economic Window — the first bilateral business forum,” a statement issued by the ministry read.

Speaking on the occasion via video-link, Foreign Minister Qureshi remarked that the opening of the trade window would help expand the scope of cooperation between Pakistan and Hungary in different sectors of the economy, particularly energy, alternative energy, IT, food and tourism.

Qureshi said that Pakistan was ready to host the second meeting of the Pakistan-Hungary Joint Economic Commission in the near future, adding that high-level exchanges between the two countries could increase the volume of bilateral trade.

“As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is shifting its focus from geopolitics to geo-economics, which is why Pakistan’s position in global business rankings had improved by 28 points,” he said.

The foreign minister also thanked the Hungarian government for providing scholarships to Pakistani students.

APP

