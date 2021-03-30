Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Explainer: Eurobonds resume in Pakistan

Pakistan is issuing Eurobonds after 3.5 years but why now?

By Ariba Shahid

KARACHI: Pakistan is issuing US dollar denominated Eurobonds for the first time since November 2017, when it raised $1 billion through a 5 year Sukuk and $1.5 billion through a 10 year conventional bond.

Going forward, Pakistan plans on raising $500 million through a green note to develop its hydroelectric power.

It is likely that Pakistan will float $2billion Eurobonds, or a triple tranche US dollar denominated bond sale in the next few days following a $6 billion bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Ministry of Finance had been arranging investor calls through banks, while April 6, 2021, is the expected settlement date. As per sources, Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Credit Suisse Group AG, Standard Chartered Plc, and Emirates NBD Bank PJSC have been hired for the purpose of raising capital by the government. 

Bid information

 

The author is a business journalist at Profit

