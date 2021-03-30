Sign inSubscribe
Textile ministry seeks resumption of cotton, yarn imports from India

By Monitoring Report

The Ministry of Textile Industry has sought the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet’s permission to lift the ban on the import of cotton and cotton yarn from India in a bid to make up for raw material shortfall for the value-added textile sector.

According to local media reports, a summary was submited to the ECC in this regard more than a week ago, whereas the decision of the coordination committee will be placed before the federal cabinet for formal approval.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, as incharge of the commerce and textile ministry, has already approved the summary to be placed before the ECC.

Earlier while taking to Twitter, Commerce Adviser Razak Dawood tweeted, “A meeting was held with the Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI escalating prices of cotton yarn were discussed. He was sympathetic towards the value-added sectors & advised that in order to ease the pressure on yarn and keep momentum of value added exports.”

“All steps be taken through cross-border imports of cotton yarn including by land. A summary will be presented at the next ECC to ensure availability of cotton and yarn in the coming months,” Razak said.

Monitoring Report

