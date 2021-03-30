Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Tabish Gauhar given additional charge of petroleum ministry

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Tuesday gave the additional portfolio of petroleum ministry to his special assistant on power Tabish Gauhar, in yet another cabinet reshuffle.

In a notification, the Cabinet Division said the prime minister “has been pleased to re-designate Mr Tabish Gauhar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum, on an honorary basis, with immediate effect”.

The development follows on the heels of former SAPM on petroleum, Nadeem Babar, being was asked to step down from his position over last year’s fuel crisis until the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducts a forensic investigation into the “criminal acts” that led to the fuel crisis.

Yesterday, the prime minister had removed Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and gave the portfolio to Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar as an additional charge.

 

 

Staff Report

