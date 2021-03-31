Indian rupee hits 1-month low in opening trade, may fall further

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee weakened to its lowest level in a month on Wednesday morning, tracking continued gains in the dollar index on the back of the rise in US bond yields.

The partially convertible rupee was at 73.52/53 per dollar at 0437 GMT versus its previous close of 73.38 after touching 73.59 in opening deals, its weakest since March 1.

Traders expect higher demand for dollars due to the financial year end in India as well and that is expected to keep pressure on the local unit.

The broader NSE share index was down 0.6% while the BSE index was 0.8% lower. Any portfolio outflows by foreign investors could also pressure the rupee, traders said.