Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PM says no trade with India until IOK’s autonomy is restored

ECC had allowed private sector to import sugar, cotton from India on March 31

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Friday decided not to open trade channels with India until the pre-August 5, 2019 status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) is restored.

Chairing a special meeting on economic diplomacy, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that relations with India could not be normalised without giving the Kashmiri people the due right of self-determination.

“We will not trade with India till India restores the pre-August 5, 2019 status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Our principled position is that there will be no trade with India without resolving the Kashmir issue,” said the prime minister.

“We will not move forward unless India reconsiders its wrongdoings. The decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee [ECC] are submitted to the cabinet for ratification and final approval. This should have not been shared with media prematurely,” the source quoted the prime minister as saying.

Article continues after this advertisement

The meeting was given briefings by Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Finance Hammad Azhar and other officials on the merits and demerits of opening trade channels with India.

The meeting discussed economic policy and resumption of relations with other countries, including India. The meeting also discussed ambiguity over the approval of a summary on cotton and sugar imports from India.

Sources said that the prime minister was unhappy over the way the decisions of the ECC were shared with media without approval by the apex body, including the Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

According to the source, the prevailing rules of the government, various proposals are considered in the ECC. However, the way the ECC’s proposals were shared with media without the approval of the federal cabinet was inappropriate, the source added. The source also said that alternative sources of imports should be explored immediately to facilitate various sectors especially imports of sugar and cotton yarn.

On the occasion, Finance Minister Hammad said that the final decision of any policy is taken by the cabinet but when a policy is formulated, it is decided by the ECC.

The federal minister further said that there are alternative options for sugar and cotton imports. Prime Minister Imran was informed only about the economic aspect but there was no detailed discussion with the PM regarding trade.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePak-Afghan transit trade accord extended for three months
Next articleNo plan to privatise any PIA asset, NA told
Avatar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Karachi traders refuse to follow Covid SOPs

Traders in Karachi have refused to close businesses by 8 pm amid the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Addressing a joint presser, the representatives...
Read more
HEADLINES

Hammad reiterates commitment to implement reforms agenda

Finance Minister Hammad Azhar has reiterated the government’s commitment to implement the reforms agenda for socio-economic development of the country. The finance minister expressed this...
Read more
HEADLINES

No plan to privatise any PIA asset, NA told

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) was informed on Friday that there is no plan to privatise any of the assets of national flag carrier Pakistan...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pak-Afghan transit trade accord extended for three months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan have extended the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) for three months, after failing to complete discussion and deliberation on the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Hammad reiterates commitment to implement reforms agenda

Finance Minister Hammad Azhar has reiterated the government’s commitment to implement the reforms agenda for socio-economic development of the country. The finance minister expressed this...

No plan to privatise any PIA asset, NA told

PM says no trade with India until IOK’s autonomy is restored

Pak-Afghan transit trade accord extended for three months

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.