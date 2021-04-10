Sign inSubscribe
Utility Stores launch Ramzan relief package

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporations’ (USC) Ramzan Relief Package began on Saturday at all Utility stores of the country, where a subsidy of up to 10 to 15 per cent will be given on over 19 essential commodities

According to a source privy to the matter, the subsidy was increased for common people as compared to previous years while the government has directed the management of all stores to ensure availability of essential daily use items during Ramzan.

The package would be applicable on sugar, wheat flour, pulses, gram flour, dry dates, rice, tea, oil, ghee, besan, beverages and tetra pack milk.

Under the proposed package, the subsidy is equivalent to approximately Rs7.8 billion including wheat flour, sugar and ghee which have significant differential vis-a-vis prevailing prices in the domestic markets.

All basic food items are now available on utility store outlets at fixed prices 10 to 15 per cent lower than the open market.

“There will not be a shortage of food items as the situation is under control and efforts are being made to further boost up supplies by the management”, the source said.

Further, an indiscriminate crackdown would be launched on profiteers and hoarders so that
price-control and artificial price hikes are avoided during the holy month.

To ensure a smooth supply of these items, inspection teams were also formed to monitor the supply on daily basis.

