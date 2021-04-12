Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt takes action against those responsible for petrol crisis

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The government has started taking action against those behind the countrywide petrol shortage in June 2020 in light of recommendations submitted by a cabinet committee that probed the ‘shortage’ last year.

The government has also directed the Petroleum Division, Maritime Affairs Division and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to address the shortcomings which led to the issue.

The federal cabinet had constituted a committee comprising Minister for Planning Asad Omar, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazarim Railways Minister Azam Swati and Shahzad Akbar to analyse the report of a commission which was formed to probe the said crisis December 15, 2020.

This committee recommended administrative actions including, the removal of then Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar, having the secretary Petroleum to report to the Establishment Division, removal and transfer of officers of the Directorate General of Oil, removal and transfer of port authority officers who were involved with the alleged delay in berthing ships, appointment of professional officers on technical positions through objective criteria, the creation of a monitoring cell in the Petroleum Division for reliable data collection, to end reliance on Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) during analysis and decision making, establishment of new testing labs able to test all petroleum products as well as mandatory testing of imported petroleum products.

Article continues after this advertisement

The cabinet committee also suggested the government to order FIA to carry out forensic audit over the failure of maintaining a minimum of 20-days stocks as per the license requirement of OMCs over a prolonged period, failure to ensure lifting of products by OMCs from local refineries, apparent maneuvering of berthing plan of vessels, failure to ensure implementation of PRM decisions regarding imports, fake sales, hoarding and discrepancies between the reported and actual supplies to retails outlets by OMCs, illegalities regarding provisional marketing licenses to OMCs, unlawful joint ventures (JVs) and hospitalities, illegal private storages and illegal retail outlets.

Moreover, the committee recommended an inquiry into the affairs of BYCO Refinery and OMC and reported involvement in sale of illegal petroleum products, and also an inquiry of companies involved in adulteration of petroleum products.

It was further recommended that OGRA Ordinance 2002 may be reviewed to remove the ambiguity regarding the roles and responsibilities of the Petroleum Division and OGRA and be assigned to the Ministry of Law and Cabinet Division.

Similarly, further action that the government may take against culprits behind the petrol crisis includes making sure that OGRA redefines punitive measures against illegalities, irregularities and like figure fudging to show fake supplies, establishing illegal petrol pumps, sale of smuggled and adulterated products, construction of strategic storage of  refined products and crude oil, up-gradation of outdated refineries with modern technology to reduce cost, increase efficiency and provision of environment friendly products to the citizens.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleICAO audit team likely to postpone Pakistan visit
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

ICAO audit team likely to postpone Pakistan visit

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)’s audit team has proposed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to postpone its scheduled visit, from July 5 to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Germany to boost investment in Pakistan

BERLIN: Germany on Monday expressed the intent to increase investment in Pakistan’s diverse sectors and boost trade relations. As per details, German Foreign Minister, Heiko...
Read more
HEADLINES

Overseas remittances exceed $2bn for 10th consecutive month

ISLAMABAD: Remittances from Pakistani workers employed abroad exceeded $2 billion for the 10th consecutive month in March at $2.7 billion — up 43 per...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s first e-commerce awards a roaring success

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first eCommerce awards, showcasing more than 400 eCommerce websites spanning over 11 different categories, were held successfully with the host team was...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

White House to zero in on chip shortage in meeting with...

WASHINGTON: Senior White House officials met on Monday with top executives from nearly 20 major companies to discuss a global semiconductor shortage that has...

Germany to boost investment in Pakistan

Overseas remittances exceed $2bn for 10th consecutive month

Pakistan’s first e-commerce awards a roaring success

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.