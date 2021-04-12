ICAO audit team likely to postpone Pakistan visit

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)’s audit team has proposed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to postpone its scheduled visit, from July 5 to 15, in the summer to Pakistan due to a surge in the coronavirus cases, according to local media reports.

However, the CAA has suggested to the ICAO not to postpone the visit saying the Pakistani team will be vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to a report by Dawn that quoted an official privy to the matter, if the scheduled visit of summer is postponed, it would possibly be held from October to December.”

The ICAO’s team which comprised citizens of different nationalities had been assured that all of the CAA officials coordinating with them during their visit would be vaccinated against Covid-19.