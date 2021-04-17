Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FBR to expand operation against non-tax paid products in Ramzan

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to expand operation against non-tax paid products in Ramzan amid an increase in the sale of consumer items during the holy month.

According to details, the FBR has seized two truckloads of six million counterfeit cigarettes, which would have caused a loss of over Rs12 million to the national exchequer in terms of federal excise duty and sales tax.

A team of the Regional Tax Office Rawalpindi intercepted two trucks carrying 300 packs of the counterfeited brand ‘Classic’ and 300 packs of counterfeit brand ‘Kissan’ on Expressway Murree near Lower Topa.

In a statement, Abdul Rauf, the lawyer for Kissan and Classic brands, lauded the operation by FBR. He highlighted that such non-tax paid products were causing business loss to the industry.

Article continues after this advertisement

Rauf said that the raid by FBR was the result of complaints lodged by concerned citizens against the illegal factory owned by Babar Taj.

According to the FBR documents, the driver was asked to provide evidence of payment of federal excise duty as envisaged in the Federal Excise Act 2005 and Federal Excise Rule 2005, but no legal document or federal excise invoice was available with the drivers.

The FBR has started a drive against counterfeit cigarettes across the country following the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan as these cigarettes have been causing billions of rupees loss to the national exchequer because of tax evasion.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCabinet issues notification for Shaukat Tarin, Shibli Faraz’s appointment as ministers
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Cabinet issues notification for Shaukat Tarin, Shibli Faraz’s appointment as ministers

ISLAMABAD: Cabinet Division on Saturday issued notification for the appointment of Shaukat Tarin as federal minister for finance and revenue and Shibli Faraz as...
Read more
HEADLINES

Despite an ambitious policy, importing and registering electric vehicles remains strenuous for Pakistani consumers

LAHORE: Last year, the government of Pakistan (GoP) unveiled an ambitious National Electric Vehicle Policy (EVP) to promote the growth of electric vehicles in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Hammad Azhar out: Shaukat Tarin new finance minister

KARACHI: In just three weeks, the finance minister has been shuffled yet again. On April 16, the former finance minister Hammad Azhar was assigned...
Read more
HEADLINES

iTecknologi Ltd defrauds Baluchistan govt of $2mn 

As reported in December, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a reference in the accountability court against 21 officials of the Baluchistan fisheries department...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

Snack Video partners with Edhi Foundation to raise donations via video...

Snack Video has partnered with Edhi Foundation to provide an indoor opportunity for people to support the vulnerable in Ramadan 2021, raising donations by...

Hammad Azhar out: Shaukat Tarin new finance minister

iTecknologi Ltd defrauds Baluchistan govt of $2mn 

SECP automates ultimate beneficial ownership for companies

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.