HEADLINES

DRAP allegedly lobbying against private sector’s Covid-19 vaccine drive

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: A lobby in the health sector is allegedly attempting to knock down Covid-19 vaccine facility of the private sector with the help of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), Profit has learnt.

According to sources, DRAP is allegedly playing in the hands of a lobby which is leaving no stone unturned to destroy the private sector’s efforts to vaccinate the public in the name of verification of cold chain monitoring and storage conditions of the vaccine supplied by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP).

As per details, the regulatory body, through a letter dated April 7, had halted the administration of the products from private vaccination centres till the verification of cold chain maintenance and then strangely allowed its resumption the very next day with directions to make necessary arrangements like installation of alarm systems and training of employees for handling of temperature sensitive products.

A copy of the letter available copy with Profit confirmed that teams of DRAP officers had inspected private vaccination centres in the federal capital on April 6 before barring them from operating.

It is noteworthy that both letters were issued with the approval of DRAP’s chief executive officer (CEO).

Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

