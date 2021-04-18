FBR warns taxpayers of fake emails

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday clarified that the revenue body had not sent any e-mail containing a list of defaulters to taxpayers.

In a statement, the FBR asked taxpayers to beware of the fake emails. The revenue body said that it had received information that some hackers were misusing the name of the FBR to fetch the financial data from the people.

“Taxpayers are advised to avoid such emails. The emails are being sent from [email protected] which is not an official email address of the FBR,” the statement added.