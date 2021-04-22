Sign inSubscribe
China agrees to open Khunjerab border for trade

All processing operations to be carried out on Pakistani side; local traders slam unjustified conditions

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: Following Pakistan’s persistent requests, China has agreed to open Khunjerab border for trade but with stiff conditions in view of the Covid-19 situation.

Under the conditions set by the Chinese government, Pakistani exporters and importers would not be allowed to enter China and would instead load and unload goods on Pakistan’s side of the border for inspection and sterilisation.

According to well-informed sources, Chinese exporters would leave the goods on a specific location of Pakistan’s side of the border from where importers may receive them after following the SOPs. Similarly, exporters would also leave their goods at the same location which buyers from China would receive after completion of the same process on their side of the border.

As per documents available with Profit, personnel and the vehicles of both parties have been directed to work in different time frames to avoid direct contact. In this regard, loading and unloading, dropping and hanging up the trailer are to be done separately when the cargo inspection channel is opened.

The opening of cargo inspection channels will be implemented in two phases keeping in view that disinfection and sterilisation facilities at Khunjerab-Sost Port will function from May 1.

“In the first phase, from April 1 to April 30, both sides should conduct activities separately. There is no need to repositioning the container after unloading. The operation area is on the Pakistani side of boundary under No 7,” Chinese authorities clarify in their reply.

Noting that the entire process would be carried out in Pakistan, local traders have termed the conditions unjustified.

Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI) former president, Nasir Raki, said that the one side opening of the border would only benefit Chinese traders. “It is unfortunate that no Pakistani would be able to enter China despite medical clearance. We would not even be able to cross the border after getting vaccinated with vaccines produced by China itself. This is one sided trade,” he said, adding that local traders would not accept the conditions.    

Earlier last month, Islamabad had asked China to reopen the border to facilitate cross-border trade and people-to-people exchanges.

In a letter sent to the Embassy of China in Pakistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had stated that the border was closed on December 1, 2019 as per schedule due to the winter season, while its opening on April 1, 2020 was postponed due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

 “To support the lives and livelihood of the local population on both sides of the border, it is imperative that regular cross-border trade and P2P exchanges may be resumed. Therefore, the border may be opened from April 1,” the ministry stated. “The esteemed embassy is requested to take up the matter with relevant quarters to open the border on the said date for smooth and regular cross-border movement.”

China-Pakistan border remains closed from December 1 till March 31 every year due to severe weather conditions, as per the bilateral agreement. For the rest of the year, however, the border remains open for two-way movement of passengers as well as transportation of goods and cargo.

The border was opened for a few weeks in July last year to facilitate the release of stranded containers, and again in September, to shift medical material gifted by the Chinese government to GB to deal with Covid-19.

 

Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

