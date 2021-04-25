Car production increases 20pc during 9MFY21

ISLAMABAD: The production of cars in the country has witnessed an increase of 20.09 per cent during the nine months of current financial year (9MFY21) compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the (July-March) period, as many as 106,439 cars were manufactured against the production of 88,628 units, according to Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

As per details, the production of Honda cars went up by 64.95 per cent from 11,188 units to 18,455 units during the months under review whereas the production of Suzuki Swift also rose by 40.47 per cent from 1,292 units to 1,815 units.

However, the production of Toyota Corolla went down from 21,240 units to 13,259 units, showing a decrease of 37.57 per cent.

The production of Suzuki Cultus increased from 10,312 units to 11,689 units, witnessing an increase of 13.35 per cent while the production of Suzuki Wagon-R also witnessed an increase of 7.79 per cent from 6,991 units to 7,536 units during 9MFY21.

Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan surged by 58.82 per cent from 4,151 units to 6,593 units whereas the production of Suzuki Alto decreased from 33,454 units to 25,181 units, witnessing a drop of 24.72 per cent, the data added.