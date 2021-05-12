Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan exports to EU increase by $1.1bn in 10MFY21

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, on Wednesday said that Pakistan exports to European Union (EU) countries increased by $ 1.1 billion during last 10 months of current fiscal Year 2020-21 (10MFY21).

“The exports increased by 17.4 per cent to $7.474 billion as compared to $6.367 billion during July to April FY20,” the adviser said this on his Twitter account.

The adviser said that some of the major markets showing this increase are Poland 23 per cent, Sweden 21 per cent, Netherlands 21 per cent, Germany 19 per cent, France 14 per cent, Belgium 12 per cent, Italy 4 per cent and Spain 2 per cent.

He said EU is a very important market for us and we greatly appreciate the tireless efforts of our exporters for making this possible under very difficult conditions.

“We also commend the efforts of Minister of Commerce , trade and investment Officers in EU major market destinations including Warsaw, Stockholm, The Hague, Paris, Rome and Madrid and urge them to provide even greater facilitation to our exporters and Investors,” he said.

