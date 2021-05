PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has extended the dates for payment of Sales Tax on Services (STS) and filing Sales Tax Returns (STR) for the month of May.

In this regard, the authority has issued a notification extending the of payment of sales tax on from May 15 to May 21, while the last date for filing of returns has been extended from May 18 to May 25.

The extension in dates has been given due to Eid Holidays for facilitating taxpayers.