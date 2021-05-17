Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Private airline fined for bringing Covid affected passengers in to country

By Monitoring Report

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has slapped a fine over a private airline for bringing passengers with fake negative Covid-19 reports into Pakistan.

According to details, as many as 27 Covid positive passengers were flown from Sharjah to Peshawar on May 10 and 17. Action against the airline has been taken under Civil Aviation Rules, 1994.

The CAA also warned that any further violation shall entail more stringent penal action.

Earlier on may 1, the government had announced that Pakistan plans to reduce the number of inbound international flights to 20 per cent of current numbers to curb rising Covid-19 cases, the official body overseeing the country’s pandemic response said on Saturday.

Article continues after this advertisement

“In view of prevailing global and regional disease trends, Pakistan has decided to reduce inbound international travel from 5 May to 20th May,” said the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), which oversees the government’s pandemic response, on Twitter.

The decision in this regard would be reviewed on May 18.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOGRA proposes increasing POL prices by up to Rs3.25
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

OGRA proposes increasing POL prices by up to Rs3.25

The Oil and Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended to the government it increase fuel prices by as much as Rs3.25. In this regard, the authority...
Read more
HEADLINES

Exports to China rise 31pc in 10MFY21, says Dawood

Adviser to Prime Minister on Comm­erce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Pakistan’s exports to China have increased by 31 per cent...
Read more
HEADLINES

Local firm submits proposal for developing Reko diq

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Mineral Exploration Company (BMEC) – a joint venture of the government of Balochistan and government of Pakistan and the concession holder of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Traders demand withdrawal of extended restrictions

ISLAMABAD: Opposing the Covid-19 related restrictions that have been extended to May 23, the business community on Sunday called upon the government to withdraw...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Exports to China rise 31pc in 10MFY21, says Dawood

Adviser to Prime Minister on Comm­erce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Pakistan’s exports to China have increased by 31 per cent...

Profit E-Magazine Issue 141

Local firm submits proposal for developing Reko diq

Traders demand withdrawal of extended restrictions

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.