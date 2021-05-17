Private airline fined for bringing Covid affected passengers in to country

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has slapped a fine over a private airline for bringing passengers with fake negative Covid-19 reports into Pakistan.

According to details, as many as 27 Covid positive passengers were flown from Sharjah to Peshawar on May 10 and 17. Action against the airline has been taken under Civil Aviation Rules, 1994.

The CAA also warned that any further violation shall entail more stringent penal action.

Earlier on may 1, the government had announced that Pakistan plans to reduce the number of inbound international flights to 20 per cent of current numbers to curb rising Covid-19 cases, the official body overseeing the country’s pandemic response said on Saturday.

“In view of prevailing global and regional disease trends, Pakistan has decided to reduce inbound international travel from 5 May to 20th May,” said the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), which oversees the government’s pandemic response, on Twitter.

The decision in this regard would be reviewed on May 18.