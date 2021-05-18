Sign inSubscribe
NAB to investigate Rawalpindi Ring Road over alleged corruption

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to investigate billions of rupee Rawalpindi Ring Road Project on the alleged corruption committed in acquiring land. 

The NAB chairman Javed Iqbal on Monday directed the Rawalpindi bureau to submit the report after conducting a transparent and merit based inquiry into the proposed project.

He also directed to identify those responsible after reviewing all aspects of this proposed project so they can be brought to justice in accordance with the law.

Chairman NAB said that the department believes in corruption free Pakistan and the anti-corruption department has evidence against those corrupt persons who looted the people’s money through illegal housing societies besides damaging the national kitty by abusing powers.

Overall, the NAB has recovered Rs790billion including Rs490 billion in the last three years from corrupt persons which is a huge success. 

Justice Javed Iqbal said that NAB does not belong to any political party, group or individual but only to the state of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Commissioner Rawalpindi Gulzar Hussain Shah, who submitted the RRR inquiry report to CM Punjab, had recommended to NAB to probe Rs2.3 billion spent unlawfully by the former Rawalpindi commissioner Cap r Muhammad Mahmood and LAC RDA Wasim Tabish on illegal land acquisition.

On the other hand, former DC Rawalpindi Cap r Anwar ul haq in its separate report proposed that a detailed analysis of the changes made in the original plan should be carried out by a committee of experts in relevant fields and only then the allegations of rent seeking could be substantiated. 

Meanwhile another member of fact finding committee ADCR Rawalpindi Cap Shoaib in his separate report stated that No evidence has come to the involvement of Public functionaries however windfall effect and rent seeking by large number of estate players was there due to the fact that alignment was made public after approval of the project. 

It is pertinent to note that government had suspended as well as transferred DC Rawalpindi as well as Attock, AC Rawalpindi Saddar, Feteh jung and ADCR over their unethical silence towards the shenanigans of the rent-seeking syndicate 

Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

