Don’t be so surprised, PSX: Image Pakistan is doing well

Every week, Profit combs through the announcements on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) website for the benefits of our readers, in case we see an interesting development in some company. Invariably though, instead of seeing material developments, we see the same story over and over again: PSX asks a company why their stock price is shooting up. It is one of the interesting quirks of the PSX that it is somehow simultaneously a) a robust, well-performing stock exchange that consistently tops lists of stock exchanges in Asia, and b) has a long history of, for lack of better word, market manipulation. So , if a company’s stock price really increasing for a reason? Is someone just meddling? Who knows? Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month: Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month: Choose Your Subscription Plan



