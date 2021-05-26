ECNEC approves Covid-19 response, natural calamities control plan worth almost Rs21bn

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved the Covid-19 Response and Other Natural Calamities Control Programme (Sindh Component) at the cost of Rs20.8 billion.

The meeting of ECNEC was held under the chair of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, virtually at the Cabinet Division on Wednesday.

The chair approved the programme without any foreign exchange component.

The department of health, government of Sindh will be responsible for sponsoring and executing the programme. The project will be completed on an equally shared financing basis by the government of Sindh and the federal government through PSDP.

It is expected to be completed by the end of the year 2023. The project envisages strengthening of the provincial health system to effectively respond to the pandemic-like situations at THQ and DHQ hospitals, while any escalation in the cost of the project will be borne by the provincial government.

Furthermore, the ECNEC also approved the Gomal Zam Multipurpose Project (2nd Revised PC-I) at the total cost of Rs25.9 billion. The forum also granted the ex-post facto approval of the expenditures and financial closure of the project by relaxing the decision of the earlier meeting of ECNEC in 2013.

It gave approval to the 30MW Hydro Power Project Ghowari (2nd Revision) at the total cost of Rs16 billion. The project is located on the left bank of Shayok River near Ghowari Village in District Ghanche in Gilgit Baltistan and is expected to be completed in four years.

The 20 MW Hydro Power Project Hazel, Gilgit was also approved by ECNEC at the revised PC-I cost of Rs 12.9 billion. The project will be executed by the Water and Power Department, Gilgit Baltistan.

The Rainee Canal Project (Phase-1: 110 KM), Revised PC-I was approved by ECNEC at the total cost of Rs20.5 billion. WAPDA is responsible for the execution of the project which will irrigate 412,400 acres in Phase I at a design discharge of 5,500 cusecs in districts of Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkar and Khairpur.

The construction of Hoshab–Awaran–Khuzdar Section of M-8 Project; Section 2: Awaran-Naal, length: 168 Km was also approved at the rationalised cost of Rs32.2 billion. The National Highway Authority (NHA) will be responsible for executing the project.

The scope of work includes construction of bridges, box culverts, retaining walls, toe walls, shoulders, along with drainage and allied works. The project is expected to complete in 42 months.

Moreover, the construction of Hyderabad- Sukkur motorway at the revised PC-1 cost of Rs191.471 billion was also approved. The 306 km, 6-lane, fenced motorway would be constructed on Built Operate Transfer (BOT) basis with provision of capital and operational VGF to improve financial viability of the project.

The chair, while discussing the projects, directed the Planning Commission to prioritise projects that are strategic in nature or can be completed in a shorter period of time to save the exchequer from cost overruns and unnecessary delays in the completion of projects.