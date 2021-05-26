ECC approves second phase of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the launching of the second phase of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

The virtual meeting was held under the chair of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin.

The second phase envisages increasing the number of regular Ehsaas Kafalat beneficiaries to 8 million by June, 2021 through the ongoing National Socio-economic Registry Survey (NSER).

All beneficiaries will be provided a 6 monthly tranche (January- June, 2021) of Rs12,000/- per beneficiary under Ehsaas Kafalat. As many as four million additional beneficiaries will be identified through the ongoing NSER survey by using higher eligibility threshold while remaining below the poverty line.

These additional beneficiaries will also be provided one-time emergency cash assistance of Rs12,000 per beneficiary to compensate for unemployment caused by the pandemic.

The disbursement process will be initiated within this financial year. The financial impact of providing assistance to these additional beneficiaries will be Rs48 billion.

The Ministry of Energy’s power division presented a summary for the payment of the balance amount of Net Hydel Profits to WAPDA through the power division.

ECC decided to form a committee with members from the division, WAPDA and Finance Division to discuss the matter in detail and suggest a mechanism for payment of Net Hydel Projects in a timely manner without pressurizing the national exchequer.

The committee also approved the issuance of 12 different notifications for the implementation of Pakistan Single Window (PSW) Act, 2021. The Implementation of the Act will significantly reduce the paperwork for importers and exporters and will help boost trade and economic activity by providing connectivity between different government organisations and with other regional and global windows.

The ECC also approved Technical Supplementary Grants (TSGs) worth billions pertaining to repairs and purchases of 6 Aviation Squadron, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives and the Ministry of National Food Security and Research for clearing the pension liabilities of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC).