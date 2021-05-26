Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

NEPRA calls for privitisation of DISCOs

Regulator refuses to rank distribution companies due to unreliable data

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has called for the privatisation of distribution companies (DISCOs) as it issued their performance evaluation report 2019-20 (FY20), showing that neither of them had shown any distinguishable performance despite constant instructions and monitoring by the regulator.

According to the report, NEPRA reviewed the APRs for the year 2019-20, submitted by the distribution licensees on the basis of parameters including, Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses, recovery, System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI), System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI), time frame for new connection, load shedding, nominal voltage, consumer complaints, safety, and fault rate.

Raising concerns over not taking measures to bring improvement in T&D losses in FY20, DISCOs contributed to a loss of around Rs59 billion due to their inefficiency in and Rs160 billion in recovery, the report states.

It said that none of the DISCOs except GEPCO and FESCO could meet the regulator’s expectations while QESCO, PESCO, SEPCO and HESCO have shown the worst performance among all.

Article continues after this advertisement

About the time frame for new connection, NEPRA said that it is alarming that power demand is not being generated despite availability of ample generation in the country and non-provision of new connections to eligible consumers within the prescribed time frame is one of the factors contributing to less demand.

NEPRA has also raised serious reservations over the authenticity of data regarding load shedding being carried out by DISCOs in their service territories and said that although the duration of load shedding decreased in FY20 as compared to previous years, but it can be eliminated if DISCOs avail 100 per cent of their allocated quota of power.

Highlighting the conditions of complaint centers that NEPRA’s team witnessed during visits, the report expressed serious reservations over the data which shows that SEPCO did not receive a single complaint in a day in any of its complaint center.

Similarly, PESCO, QESCO, FESCO, MEPCO and HESCO also received only 2 to 3 complaints per day in each of their complaint centers during the whole year.

Stressing safety as most important parameter for measuring the performance of distribution companies, NEPRA regretted that around 160 fatal accidents involving employees and the general public occurred in a year due to power issues.

Furthermore, the report found that the data submitted by distribution companies was significantly fudged. So far, the regulator has initiated legal proceedings against MEPCO due to misreporting data and other misdemeanors regarding code of conduct.

It is pertinent to mention here that NEPRA has decided to abandon the exercise of ranking DISCOs based on performance till the time that reliable data is received. For this purpose, the regulator has initiated efforts to move DISCOs towards the adoption of AMI/AMR system.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOil steady as Iranian supply prospect offsets demand optimism
Next articleECC approves second phase of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

ECNEC approves Covid-19 response, natural calamities control plan worth almost Rs21bn

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved the Covid-19 Response and Other Natural Calamities Control Programme (Sindh Component) at...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC approves second phase of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the launching of the second phase of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme. The virtual...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX sees highest trading volume in history

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday recorded a trading volume of more than 1.5 billion shares for the first time in its history. "The...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tarin for completing NGMS sale process by June end

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday urged the concerned authorities to accelerate the sale process of Next Generation Mobile...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PSX sees highest trading volume in history

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday recorded a trading volume of more than 1.5 billion shares for the first time in its history. "The...

Tarin for completing NGMS sale process by June end

IHC seeks SBP’s reply on appointment of NBP president, chairman

Bitcoin reclaims $40,000 as crypto volatility lingers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.