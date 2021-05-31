Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years

By Agencies

TEIPEI: Intel Corp’s CEO said on Monday it could take several years for a global shortage of semiconductors to be resolved, a problem that has shuttered some auto production lines and is also being felt in other areas, including consumer electronics.

Pat Gelsinger told a virtual session of the Computex trade show in Taipei that the work-and-study-from-home trend during the Covid-19 pandemic had led to a “cycle of explosive growth in semiconductors” that has placed a huge strain on global supply chains.

“But while the industry has taken steps to address near-term constraints it could still take a couple of years for the ecosystem to address shortages of foundry capacity, substrates, and components.”

Gelsinger had told The Washington Post in an interview in mid-April the shortage was going to take “a couple of years” to abate, and that it planned to start producing chips within six to nine months to address shortages at US car plants.

Article continues after this advertisement

Intel announced a $20 billion plan in March to expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity, building two factories in Arizona and opening its plants to outside customers.

“We plan to expand to other locations in the US and Europe, ensuring a sustainable and secure semiconductor supply chain for the world,” Gelsinger said, without elaborating.

Intel’s plans could directly challenge the two other companies in the world that can make the most advanced chips – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics.

The two have come to dominate the semiconductor manufacturing business, moving its center of gravity from the United States, where much of the technology was once invented, to Asia, where more than two-thirds of advanced chips are now manufactured.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleProfit E-Magazine Issue 143
Next articleWorld’s rich floor it in post-pandemic luxury car rush
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

World’s rich floor it in post-pandemic luxury car rush

PARIS: The global rebound from the coronavirus pandemic is revving luxury carmakers’ sales to never-before-seen heights, as order books at the likes of Lamborghini,...
Read more
World Business News

British retail faces “tsunami of closures” without rent help

LONDON: Citing survey data it said two thirds of British retailers have been told by landlords they will be subject to legal measures to...
Read more
World Business News

Biden pitches $6tn budget to ‘reimagine’ US economy

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Friday proposed a $6 trillion budget to “reimagine” the US economy and stave off Chinese competition, though driving the...
Read more
World Business News

G7 criticises nations who undermine global trade in rallying cry for reform

LONDON: Trade ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations criticised countries who undermine the global trading system and called for democratic states...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

World’s rich floor it in post-pandemic luxury car rush

PARIS: The global rebound from the coronavirus pandemic is revving luxury carmakers’ sales to never-before-seen heights, as order books at the likes of Lamborghini,...

Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years

Profit E-Magazine Issue 143

Did Big Textile’s retail pivot work?

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.