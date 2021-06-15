Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistani company bags enormous IT order from Japanese corporation

By APP

ISLAMABAD: A Japanese company, building high-tech platform to expand its global services, announced to award orders to a Pakistani company for the creation of an information technology (IT) platform for real estate.

“We are happy that Bears Inc Japan has chosen Saffran Group from Pakistan for this product, which will be completed by high-tech IT experts in Pakistan,” Pakistan’s Ambassador in Japan, Imtiaz Ahmad, said during a meeting with Bears Real Estate President Michiyoshi Takuma, and Saffran Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mirza Asif Baig here on Monday.

The total cost of product development will be JPY350 million, $3.2 million, out of which JPY130 million worth of work and an investment road map has already been developed.

The ambassador congratulated Bears Inc Japan and Saffran Group for the project and assured full cooperation of the embassy and government of Pakistan for its successful completion.

Article continues after this advertisement

According to statistics by Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and JETRO, the order was one of the largest direct orders from a Japanese corporation to Pakistan in the field of information technology.

This will encourage other Japanese companies to consider Pakistan while outsourcing IT solutions.

It would also encourage other local technology companies to explore opportunities to provide IT services to Japanese companies.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGTR launches bold and dynamic new identity
Next articleNEPRA defers decision on K-Electric plea for power tariff hike
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NEPRA defers decision on K-Electric plea for power tariff hike

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday deferred a decision on a petition filed by the K-Electric seeking a hike in electricity tariff for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tarin issues directions to maintain strategic reserves of essential commodities

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, on Monday issued directions to relevant departments to maintain the strategic reserves of essential commodities...
Read more
HEADLINES

Punjab presents Rs2.5tr budget for next fiscal year

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has presented the budget of the new fiscal year 2021-22 in the traditional blare of the opposition...
Read more
HEADLINES

Federal govt allocates Rs202bn for KP development programme

PESHAWAR: The federal government has allocated Rs148.26 billion for 111 development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for its 2021-22 (FY22) development programme. According to details,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Punjab presents Rs2.5tr budget for next fiscal year

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has presented the budget of the new fiscal year 2021-22 in the traditional blare of the opposition...

Federal govt allocates Rs202bn for KP development programme

‘PM ensuring equal uplift of all federating units’

Sindh allows businesses to operate six days a week as Covid cases drop

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.