Pakistani company bags enormous IT order from Japanese corporation

ISLAMABAD: A Japanese company, building high-tech platform to expand its global services, announced to award orders to a Pakistani company for the creation of an information technology (IT) platform for real estate.

“We are happy that Bears Inc Japan has chosen Saffran Group from Pakistan for this product, which will be completed by high-tech IT experts in Pakistan,” Pakistan’s Ambassador in Japan, Imtiaz Ahmad, said during a meeting with Bears Real Estate President Michiyoshi Takuma, and Saffran Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mirza Asif Baig here on Monday.

The total cost of product development will be JPY350 million, $3.2 million, out of which JPY130 million worth of work and an investment road map has already been developed.

The ambassador congratulated Bears Inc Japan and Saffran Group for the project and assured full cooperation of the embassy and government of Pakistan for its successful completion.

According to statistics by Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and JETRO, the order was one of the largest direct orders from a Japanese corporation to Pakistan in the field of information technology.

This will encourage other Japanese companies to consider Pakistan while outsourcing IT solutions.

It would also encourage other local technology companies to explore opportunities to provide IT services to Japanese companies.