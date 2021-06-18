Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

Pay for your Honda car instantly with HBL Mobile!

By press release

HBL enables its customers to pay for their Honda cars directly using HBL Mobile! The Bank is at the forefront of digitalizing financial services in Pakistan through its technology-driven
initiatives.

Digital payments adoption, especially through mobile apps and wallets has been growing at a very fast pace across Pakistan.

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited aspires to expand the horizons to provide customer
convenience through its numerous products, which can now be realized through digital
payments directly from HBL Mobile.

“Purchasing a car is not just a matter of convenience in Pakistan, a household brand name such as Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited enables consumers to lock in value, while servicing customer needs for years to come. Enabling car purchases through HBL Mobile without the need to visit the bank branch will thus prove to be a milestone for the customers looking to invest in their future with a new purchase” said Amir Nazir, General Manager- Sales and Marketing, Honda Atlas Cars Limited.

Article continues after this advertisement

Commenting on this partnership, Aamir Irshad, Head Corporate, Commercial and Investment Banking at HBL, said: “Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited has been dealing with HBL for a long time, and Honda is a premier brand in the market. HBL and Honda take great pride in facilitating customers with convenience, security and reliability by enabling them to use digital channels to make these payments. This is a first for Pakistan’s digital payments landscape, and we are proud to be partnering with Honda.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt to amend clause to bar FBR from arresting tax evaders: Tarin
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

GTR launches bold and dynamic new identity

LAHORE: Tyres play a vital role in ensuring the performance and road safety of any vehicle. They form the main point of contact for...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Gobi’s Paints becomes first Pakistani paint manufacturing company to enter Europe

LAHORE: After 40 years of serving Pakistan with determination, dedication and world class paints, Gobi's has now decided to broaden it's horizons, and bring...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Systems Limited ensures employee safety amidst Covid-19

LAHORE: In conversation with Asif Peer, CEO, Managing Director Systems Limited How has your company facilitated your employees during pandemic? The current COVID-19 pandemic is...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

ELO mobile app surpasses 1 million downloads

LAHORE: Breakout e-commerce fashion store, elo, has surpassed 1 million downloads. elo has been blowing up lately, with their slick social media marketing and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt raises over Rs1tr through T-bills

The government on Wednesday raised Rs1.096 trillion through auction of treasury bills and Rs70bn through Pakistan Investment Bonds. However, the cut-off yields on all the...

Johnson warns EU of ‘steps’ over Northern Ireland Brexit trade

AGP launches audit management information system 

SBP has slashed IBFT charges on small transactions and JazzCash and EasyPaisa are worried

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.