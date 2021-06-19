BOI chairman resigns

Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Atif Bokhari has resigned due to “personal reasons”, becoming the third head of the department who has prematurely left office during the tenure of this government, according to a report by The Express Tribune.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Bokhari as the BOI chairman in March last year and he joined the office in April. Bokhari had replaced Zubair Gilani; he remained the chairman of the BOI for about 14 months.

He has become the third BOI chairman who resigned during less than three years tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insad (PTI) government.

Earlier, the prime minister had appointed Haroon Sharif as the BOI chairman in September 2018 who was replaced by Zubair Gilani in June 2019.

Article continues after this advertisement

The report claimed that Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Dr Shahbaz Gill, and former BOI chairman Haroon Sharif were among the names being discussed for the chairman slot.