Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PSX introduces 90-day deliverable futures contract from August

By Monitoring Report

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday announced the introduction of a new futures eligibility criteria and the launch of 90-day maturity Deliverable Futures Contracts (DFC). The changes would come into effect from DFC August 2021 and would start from July 26.

According to a local media report, many investors who believe that the current 30-day future contract was the spoiler of the market as it put the market under selling pressure in the last week of every month, warmly greeted the move.

The PSX said in a statement that as per the new criteria, there would be no segregation of A, B categorisation. “Stocks would be selected based on such quantitative factors that measure real liquidity”. Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) would also be eligible if certain conditions were met.

“However, such companies that have obtained stay order from court against any inquiry/investigation initiated by the Commission shall not be eligible”, PSX observed. All eligible companies and ETFs shall be eligible for trade on Deliverable Futures and Cash Settled Futures Markets.

Article continues after this advertisement

PSX Managing Director Farrukh H. Khan said, “The 90-day DFC shall open each month such that the market shall have three different maturities (current month expiry, next month expiry and last month expiry) at the start of each contract month”.

He said that based on the recent notified list, 84 companies and one ETF were futures eligible.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBOI chairman resigns
Next articlePakistani traders protest prolonged closure of Khunjerab Pass
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistani traders protest prolonged closure of Khunjerab Pass

ISLAMABAD: Owing to the Pak-China border's closure that has now lasted for over 20 months, traders who use this land route have begun protesting...
Read more
HEADLINES

BOI chairman resigns

Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Atif Bokhari has resigned due to “personal reasons”, becoming the third head of the department who has prematurely left...
Read more
HEADLINES

UAE to support Pakistani businessmen in exploring Emirati market

ISLAMABAD: United Arab Emirates’ Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi has said that the UAE is ready to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Dasu Dam to usher in new era of socio-economic development: PM Imran

DASU: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the construction of water reservoirs in the country is vital to meet the impending challenges of water...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Bitcoin falls 7pc to $35,431

LONDON: Bitcoin dropped 7% to $35,431.15 at 20:02 GMT on Friday, losing $2,666.53 from its previous close. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is...

PayPal overhauls US rates as payments rivalry heats up

China’s cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Sichuan

Indonesia gets $1.3bn loans from World Bank

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.