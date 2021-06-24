Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PIA to induct four new aircraft into fleet

By Monitoring Report

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to induct four fuel-efficient aircraft into its fleet, which will be leased for six years.

According to a report by a local media channel, the national carrier will lease the new Airbus 320 aircraft for short-haul flights as a measure for cost-cutting in a bid to bounce back from pandemic induced losses.

Furthermore, the new narrow-body planes will reportedly replace two old Boeing 777s.

The first Airbus 320 is likely to arrive in Pakistan in mid-July, the second in August, whereas the third and fourth will arrive in October and December, respectively.

Monitoring Report

