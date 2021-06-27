Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Exemption of registration fee, motor vehicle tax for electric vehicles notified

By Monitoring Report

In order to implement the decision of the federal cabinet for incentivising electric vehicles, the government has notified exemption of registration fee and motor vehicle tax on two- and three-wheeler and heavy commercial vehicles and four-wheelers with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, in pursuance of the recommendation of Cabinet Division “vide case no 101/50/2020 dated 22.10.2021 and in the exercise of the power conferred by virtue of Section 13 of Motor Vehicle Taxation Act 1958 read with rule 4 of West Pakistan Motor Vehicle Rules 1969, Government of Pakistan is pleased to exempt the registration fee and motor vehicle tax for categories of vehicles with immediate effect including 2-3 Wheelers and HCV and four-wheelers”.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBRI cooperation termed crucial for post-Covid economic recovery
Next articleInvestment in Roshan Digital Accounts crosses $1.5bn
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

KP govt extends deadline for BRT completion yet again

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has given another deadline to the contractors to complete the remaining work on the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit...
Read more
HEADLINES

GB presents Rs106bn budget for FY22

GILGIT: The Gilgit Baltistan (GB) budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22) with a total outlay of Rs105.92 billion was presented on Saturday. Presenting the...
Read more
HEADLINES

FATF to assess of India’s anti-money laundering regime: Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar has said the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will conduct assessment of India’s regime for Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the...
Read more
HEADLINES

SECP imposes Rs4bn fine on B4U Group

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has imposed fines totaling Rs4 billion on B4U Group. According to details, SECP has concluded adjudication...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Public debt-Pakistan
HEADLINES

Govt obtains 63pc more foreign loans in 11MFY21

Pakistan borrowed over $12 billion during the 11 months of the current fiscal year (11MFY21) – an increase of about 63 per cent compared...

J&J to pay $263m in New York opioid settlements, avoids trial

Tesla to ‘recall’ over 285,000 cars in China due to faulty software

El Salvador bitcoin move opens banks to money laundering, terrorism financing risks: Fitch

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.