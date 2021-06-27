Exemption of registration fee, motor vehicle tax for electric vehicles notified

In order to implement the decision of the federal cabinet for incentivising electric vehicles, the government has notified exemption of registration fee and motor vehicle tax on two- and three-wheeler and heavy commercial vehicles and four-wheelers with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, in pursuance of the recommendation of Cabinet Division “vide case no 101/50/2020 dated 22.10.2021 and in the exercise of the power conferred by virtue of Section 13 of Motor Vehicle Taxation Act 1958 read with rule 4 of West Pakistan Motor Vehicle Rules 1969, Government of Pakistan is pleased to exempt the registration fee and motor vehicle tax for categories of vehicles with immediate effect including 2-3 Wheelers and HCV and four-wheelers”.