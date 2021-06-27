Investment in Roshan Digital Accounts crosses $1.5bn: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that inflows from the Roshan Digital Account had crossed the $1.5 billion mark.
“Good news from SBP. #RoshanDigitalAccount achieves more milestones,” the premier wrote on Twitter.
“Inflows crossed $1.5 bn on Friday, with investment in Naya Pakistan Certificates surpassing $1 bn,” he added.
The premier noted that, “Accounts & deposits have set new records since the $1 bn event 2 months ago.”
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 27, 2021
These accounts could also be used for investments in the stock exchange and property within Pakistan. The consumers would also have the option to either open a Pakistan currency or foreign currency account.