NEPRA approves 28 paisa per unit decrease in power tariff

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has decreased electricity price by 28 paisa per unit which will provide relief to the tune of Rs 3 billion and 60 crore to the electricity consumers in next month’s electricity bills.

NEPRA on Tuesday conducted a hearing to take decision regarding the fuel price adjustment of May 2021 has so far approved reduction in electricity price under the head monthly fuel price adjustment for the month of May 2021.

However, a detailed decision in this very regard will be issued later by the authority (NEPRA) while the relief in the form of reduction in power price will not be applicable on power consumers of K-Electric and the lifeline consumers who use 300 units a month.

“It is estimated that power consumers will find billions worth relief in next month’s electricity bills, “said sources in the power sector.

