Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Petrol price hiked by Rs2 per litre

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday approved an increase of Rs2 per litre in the price of petrol.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill took to Twitter to share the news.

Gill said, “The price of petrol has been increased by Rs2 per litre while high speed diesel price has been hiked by Rs1.44.” He said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had proposed Rs6.05 per litre increase in petrol price and Rs3.44 per litre increase in diesel price due to hike in international crude prices; however, the prime minister rejected the proposed increases.

After the increase, the price of petrol reached Rs112.69 per litre, whereas the per litre prices of diesel would be Rs113.99. Petrol and HSD are two major products that generate most of the revenue for the government because of their massive and yet growing consumption in the country.

Article continues after this advertisement

Earlier, the federal government on June 1 increased the price of petrol by Rs2.13 per litre. The government had approved Rs2.13 per litre increase on petrol and Rs1.79 per litre on diesel. The price of kerosene oil was increased up to Rs1.89 per litre while the rate of light diesel was jacked up to Rs2.03 per litre.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOil refining policy to be presented to Cabinet soon
Next articlePIBs attract net inflow of $256m in 12MFY21
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NAB gives Power Division green signal to clear dues of IPPs

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has reportedly given its approval to the Power Division for clearing the pending dues of Independent Power Producers (IPPs)...
Read more
HEADLINES

KPRA meets annual revenue target

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) successfully collected Rs20.8 billion in the financial year 2020-21 (FY21), achieving its target. Despite the disastrous impact of...
Read more
HEADLINES

WB highlights role of loss-making SOEs in growing govt debt

The total liabilities of the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that made a loss in three out of the five past years have been about 8...
Read more
HEADLINES

SECP launches WhatsApp support service

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced its WhatsApp id for business care to promptly respond to public queries regarding...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

SECP launches WhatsApp support service

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced its WhatsApp id for business care to promptly respond to public queries regarding...

OGRA hikes LPG price up to Rs19 per kg

Pakistan records highest export of goods in FY21: Razak Dawood

PIBs attract net inflow of $256m in 12MFY21

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.